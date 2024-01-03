New president for Qld Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network 30th year

The election of a new president and board for the Queensland Rural Regional and Remote Women's Network marks 30 years of the not-for-profit group meeting its mission of connecting, developing and inspiring members across the state.
The QRRRWN board for the coming year include president Emma Clarke, Brisbane, vice president Melissa Brooke, Bundaberg, treasurer Michelle McVeigh, Condamine, secretary Carmen O'Keefe, Weipa, Mary Lockton, Brisbane, Juliette Wright OAM, Samford, Carrie Bourke, Toowoomba and Petrea George, Biloela.
A media and public policy professional, Ms Clarke previously held a non-executive board director role for the past year, while Michelle McVeigh also moved from a non-executive director role to take on the position of treasurer, while agricultural and retail business owner Patrea George, from the Banana Shire, was elected to a non-executive director role from a pool of 16 nominations.
Ms Clarke said her focus in her new role was to advocate for rural, regional and remote communities and strengthen the networks of women in these communities.
"What we hear overwhelmingly from members is their interest and strong desire in connecting face-to-face across a state that is so geographically diverse," she said.
"We have our flagship event, which is held at the same time as Ekka in Brisbane but not at Ekka, and we have a presence at Beef Week in Rockhampton.
"If there is an appetite for an event then we will investigate if there is enough demand to hold a meeting anywhere in the state."
Ms Clarke said one of the strengths of QRRRWN was the diversity and passion of its members.
"Our membership base is from all over the state, from all different backgrounds and industries," she said.
"We have just over 200 members comprising individuals, corporations and small businesses and they all value belonging and being a part of something that makes a difference."
Being a young organisation, Ms Clarke said the QRRRWN was able to take on feedback and looked forward to members and non-members providing insight about the services and support they want and need.
She said the organisation's members were the change makers that created resilient and vibrant regions across Queensland that drive Australia's prosperity with solutions to many of the headwinds this country faces, from the impacts of disasters, responses to climate change, technology implementation and driving innovation for economic security, and for the better futures for all of us.
Outgoing president Julie Mayne, from the Western Downs, had completed her four year tenure, the longest allowable under the organisation's constitution, which Ms Clarke said was a testament to her dedication to rural communities.
"Julie's natural affinity with women and the bush draws people to her and RRR Women benefited significantly from her leadership, " she said.
"I see the president role as not independent to the board, but an extension to all our roles - and Julie demonstrated this time and time again.
"I am personally proud to have been on the RRR Women board for the past year and I genuinely want to see our small but powerful organisation continue our rich legacy, now 30 years in the making, for many decades to come.
"I am not naive of the value of rural, regional and remote communities, and the women behind them, have to Queensland as a whole. Our role in Queensland cannot be underestimated or undervalued.
"I am really looking forward to this new challenge and opportunity to support rural, regional and remote Queensland communities to make an even bigger impact on the state and I know we can do this through our organisation.
"We have for 30 years and we will for many more to come."
Ms Clarke said more information for potential members was available via its online presence.
