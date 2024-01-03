Brigalow pair involved in fatal Charters Towers road accident

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating following a fatal single-vehicle crash at Charters Towers overnight, January 2.
Initial investigations indicate that around 10:30pm, a 2000 Toyota wagon was travelling along the Gregory Development Road before the driver attempted to avoid a collision with a cow at Seventy Mile, close to the junction with the Flinders Highway, where he lost control.
The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Lancefield in Victoria, was declared deceased at the scene.
Two other passengers in the vehicle, a 28-year-old Brigalow man and a 24-year-old Brigalow woman, sustained minor injuries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash and appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle, witnessed the incident, or may have relevant dashcam/CCTV footage to come forward.
