Ability Agriculture has launched its youth sponsorship program

The Ability Agriculture Foundation has announced its new youth sponsorship program for 2024.
The program aims to help support youth with disability in competing, training and development in livestock judging and showing, and to foster awareness and inclusion in the agricultural community.
Ability Agriculture founder Josie Clarke said that they were hoping to get applications from all over Australia.
The program currently has the budget for 12 scholarships, made possible by a private donor, she said.
"The donor is in the livestock showing industry and wanted to give back...we hope we can get more donors throughout the year," she said.
"We want to help support kids to get out in the ring, to have that extra bit of confidence, help with the cost of getting to events or if they want to do a development workshop, helping with the cost of that.
"For kids with disabilities that have not even considered agriculture, this provides an option and a pathway...to try out livestock judging or get in the ring and parade."
Applications are open now and scholarships will be announced throughout the year.
Applications can be made through the Ability Agriculture website.
