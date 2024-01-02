Potter family breathes new life into historical home

Mission House sits proudly at the peak of the Potter family's 20 acre Cooroy farm, which is home to Brahman cattle, horses, alpacas, goats, ducks and chickens.
The now-renovated Queenslander was built by the Proston family in 1938, and relocated to Tewantin in the 1950s.
In 1970 the home was sold to a woman whose life mission was to help people with their health and spirituality and she was the sole owner until she passed away in 2019.
The Queenslander was due to be demolished and the land split between charities but was left to the Potters who moved the house, in three pieces, to its current location on their Cooroy farm.
The Potters' intention in renovating the home was to honour its late owner's legacy and create a home that could be used by visitors as a place to rest and reconnect, away from the daily grind.
Christine Potter runs the farm along with her husband Duane and five children.
Ms Potter was born and bred in Cooroy, raised in Lake McDonald for the first 18 years of her life and she recalls her childhood as a special time.
"I lived on acreage with ducks, chickens, peacocks, emus and poddy calves, with my days spent kayaking and sailing on the dam," she said. "There is a plaque dedicated to my Dad, who served with the local council water treatment plant for over 35 years."
Ms Potter met her husband Duane, when he moved up from a poultry, pig and stone fruit farm in Arcadia in north west Sydney. She said she wanted the same life for her family "on acreage with animals", that she and her husband had experienced.
The couple spent three years in Doonan then settled on 10 acres in Cooroy, where they raised their five children over the last 13 years and have since acquired 10 more acres from the neighbouring property.
The family restored the home and it is now booked by all walks of life including authors, artists, families and ministers.
Along with animals they grows herbs, fruit and vegetables, with guests encouraged to pick fresh produce from the garden to cook with during their stay as well as to help feed the animals.
Ms Potter said that their family has always been interested in health and wellness, which was further ignited when their fourth child, son Jayden, was diagnosed with a brain tumour at age of 17, in his final year of high school.
"That was a pretty intense and all-consuming time, on that journey of chemotherapy and radiation and his health in general," she said.
"We've always been on a health journey and very open to learning about natural health and always interested in education and learning."
Some of the Potter children are taking up careers in health; Chloe, the eldest, is a naturopath and said she was inspired by how she grew up and their surroundings.
"The Sunshine Coast in and of itself is very health minded...being in the hinterland, everyone is eating off their own land or sourcing organic meats from local farmers," she said.
"Eummundi, Noosa, Yandina, Kawana, Pomona and even Hasting Street restaurants have farms in the hinterland that they source their food from.
"Sunlight, water, exercise and healthy eating...markets for fruit and vegetables are all on your doorstep."
The Potter family have all had their special interests growing up on the farm, which Ms Potter said she tried to support.
"We have been led by what the kids were interested in, if they show interest we'll go with it,"she said.
