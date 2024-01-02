Queensland Country Life
Australia's largest mosaic stops traffic in Charters Towers

By Kelly Mason
Updated January 2 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 2:51pm
Installed on Poppet Head Plaza, Goldtower Central and facing the Flinders Highway, the Charters Towers Wall of History took approximately 10,000 man hours. Picture: Supplied.
Australia's largest handmade mosaic, The Charters Towers Wall of History, is on display at Goldtower Central. Made from more than five million hand-cut ceramic and glass tiles, the 80 metre long mural stands seven metres high.

