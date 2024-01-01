Police appeal for public help after fatal Warwick crash

Police are appealing for public assistance to aid their investigations, following a single vehicle fatal crash at Canningvale on December 31.
Initial investigations indicate around 10pm, a stolen white Mitsubishi Triton was travelling west on Warwick-Killarney Road, when it left the road and hit a tree near the intersection of Donovan Road.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Bony Mountain woman, died at the scene.
The ute was stolen from an address on Cullen Street Warwick around 2am that same day.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash and is asking anyone who was in the area, or who was travelling between Warwick and Killarney around that time, to come forward.
Additionally, anyone who has vision of the vehicle with registration plates 578XGZ from that day, or who noticed its manner of driving in the hours leading up to the crash, is also asked to call police.
People with information for police can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
Crime information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote this reference number: QP2302186901
