Canadian ranchers show the way in the ranges

Environmental stewardship and ways of enabling young people to buy into the industry are just as big talking points among the Canadian ranching community as they are in Australia's livestock production systems.
Addressing a group of international journalists from his Kane Lake ranch south of Merritt in British Columbia, John Anderson said some of his biggest frustrations were bureaucratic red tape and a lack of understanding by the general public.
He and his wife Kate run a 400-head commercial Angus breeding herd, plus 300 speyed heifers, on 2850 hectares of mixed grassland and conifer forest, some of which neighbours the historic Douglas Lake ranch, said to be North America's largest.
At 1035 metres above sea level, the Kane Valley ranch is considered summer range country for their cattle, which they move them to in June each year, from their main ranch headquarters 15 kilometres away.
Calving takes place from mid to late February followed by branding in April.
The country gets 65 to 100 cm of snow a year and Mr Anderson said the grazing season began anywhere between April 25 and May 25, after the snow thawed.
The herd stays on grass until mid-September and weaning happens once the progeny have reached around 385kg in the first week of November.
"From there they go to the local store, Hopgood Meats, where they finish them on non-GMO corn," Mr Anderson said. "They slaughter 1000 head a year - we provide 20 per cent of that."
He said most ranchers sold their cattle via online auction systems, from where they went to neighbouring Alberta, with its abundance of grain, for finishing in feedlots.
"There's starting to be a market for grassfed - I think the market will evolve to include that," Mr Anderson said.
He's not interested in organic markets, saying there was too much regulatory work to go through.
"I'm not interested, for an extra 10 cents," he said.
While there are lots of bears around, they find they generally leave their stock alone.
Wolves are a bigger problem but they move their calves out the same day that they wean them.
The Andersons deal with the cyclical nature of the business partly by trying to keep costs down and partly by looking for other opportunities, such as timber harvesting.
Tourism wasn't seen as a sought after enterprise for the couple.
"We've not aspired to have people around us," Mr Anderson said. "One of the biggest challenges in the cattle business is people-related - they don't understand the purpose of gates and fences."
Nor does the Canadian government like animal production systems, he fears, saying they were "mired in government overburden".
"They say cattle are an uneconomic way to use the land base, but how do you grow plant-based protein on our hills," he asked.
"We turn very low value grass into high value protein.
"BC is 2pc grassland and the rest is like this. We're a good benefit to society, we're stewarding the land."
Mr Anderson points the finger at the construction of the Coquihalla Highway, a 186 kilometre-long freeway, for bringing a lot more people to the area and boosting land values to $4000 an acre.
He believes leasing and partnership deals are the best avenues for young people to gain a foothold in the industry, adding that they leased 1335ha, along with the 300ha they own and 1215ha of Crown land they have rights to.
The pair were recipients of an Environmental Stewardship Award from the British Columbia Cattlemen's Association in 2015, thanks to the riparian management work undertaken on the Nicola River, fencing off the banks from livestock and implementing extensive erosion control measures to reduce sediment in the river and provide protection for nesting birds.
Both were active participants in the development of the Nicola Water Management Use Plan and committee members of the Nicola Watershed Community Roundtable, and Mr Anderson said the province had adopted 37 of their water use recommendations.
"We've got a history of doing things in the Nicola Valley," he said.
He's also a director on the Canadian Cattlemen's Association and has served as a BCCA representative on the Cattle Industry Development Council.
