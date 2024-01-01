Drawing conclusions through weekly cartoon topics | GALLERY

There have been some weighty topics tackled in the past 12 months.
And through that time, we've had cartoonist Jed Dunstan to take a unique look at some of these touchy topics.
Through the Drawing Conclusions cartoon space, published weekly in Stock Journal, Stock & Land and the Queensland Country Life, Jed takes a sideways look at some of the biggest topics impacting on Australian agriculture, including livestock prices - falling or rising, harvest, carbon sequestration and farming innovation.
He has also provided a fresh take on some contentious issues, such as the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, live sheep exports and international trade agreements, through the medium of Les and his many animal friends, including his trusty dog.
In one cartoon, we even jumped on the Matilda's bandwagon, showing the classic Aussie support through the green and gold of canola and wheat.
You can view more of Jed's work at jmdcartoons.com.au.
