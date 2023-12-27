Three men found dead after Boxing Day boat incident

Three men have been found dead following a large-scale search and rescue operation in Moreton Bay in south east Queensland.
Shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (December 26, 2023), police received reports a large motorboat had overturned south of Green Island, with 11 people onboard.
A search and rescue operation was launched, involving the water police vessels, police divers, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Coast Guard.
Eight people were retrieved from the water and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, with three people unaccounted for.
Two men, a 48-year-old Alexandra Hills man and 69-year-old Meridan Plains man, were located deceased overnight.
This morning police located the third man deceased, a 59-year-old Tingalpa man.
Search and rescue efforts have been finalised and police will prepare a report for the coroner.
