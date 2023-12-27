Rookwood Weir spills for first time, storms fill Rockview's dams in CQ

"Mum said she had never seen the 125mm rain gauge overflow like this before, we have had four separate storms come through since around 5 pm yesterday."
Speaking from Rockview near Rockview Bluff, a 7082 hectare cattle station west of Rockhampton, Ashlyn Hoare said the recent rains were fantastic, particularly since their three dams were filled and overflowing.
What was not so welcome was the fact they could not access the rear half of their property which runs mostly Brahman and Charbray cattle.
Ms Hoare said they had not been able to check the livestock beyond the flooded creek.
"Until today we didn't get water rain, in that our grass was soaked, we got awesome grass rain and all the paddocks are growing," she said.
"But until today we did not get water into our three dams.
"Now all the dams are by-washing and we cannot get across Wildhorse Creek to check our back country which has half of our 17,500 acres."
Miss Hoare said they were more used to a dry heat at this time of the year.
"This is disgusting weather," she said.
"Mum and I were outside gardening, it's literally like breathing in water, so I think there's more rain on the way."
Meanwhile, according to Sunwater, Rookwood Weir (Managibei Gamu) which is located approximately 66km west of Rockhampton, has filled and spilled for the first time early this morning, less than a month after its official construction completion.
Sunwater posed on social media "as water continues to flow from upstream catchments, as at 10.30am today, the weir is at 117 per cent (just over one meter above the spillway) with an outflow rate of approximately 36,000 megalitres a day.
"While it is great to see Rookwood Weir full and spilling, we strongly urge people not to visit the site.
"It is an operational asset and not accessible to the public.
"We also remind the community to remain vigilant near rising water courses and listen to advice from councils and emergency services - if it's flooded, forget it."
