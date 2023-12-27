Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rookwood Weir spills for first time, storms fill Rockview's dams in CQ

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
December 27 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashlyn Hoare, her mum Cathy and Bear the chihuahua at Rockview Bluff which received well over 125mm of rain on Boxing Day. Picture: Ashlyn Hoare.
Ashlyn Hoare, her mum Cathy and Bear the chihuahua at Rockview Bluff which received well over 125mm of rain on Boxing Day. Picture: Ashlyn Hoare.

"Mum said she had never seen the 125mm rain gauge overflow like this before, we have had four separate storms come through since around 5 pm yesterday."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.