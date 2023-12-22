Plea to help Barcaldine family who lost home to fire

A heartfelt plea for people to support a Barcaldine family who lost their home in a house fire earlier this month is directing people to a GoFundMe page.
Barcaldine resident Ronell Frazer said she was stunned when she leaned of the campaign to assist her after their family home was damaged by fire on December 7, while was away visiting her recently born grandson.
"Overwhelmed, I feel so overwhelmed," Miss Frazer said.
"I'm just lost for words because when I visited the family home last weekend to see what the damage was, I felt numb.
"To think my nieces are helping me by starting a campaign and encouraging people to help us is overwhelming."
Miss Frazer said when she arrived to assess the damage she was stunned.
"Our home was built in the 1950s of timber and tin," she said.
"It's a terrible feeling when you have lost the memorabilia of many generations such as photo albums.
"But we were blessed we were not there when it happened and we will all be together for Christmas including my new grandson Hunter, this is what's important."
Currently Miss Stabley is staying with one of her daughters in Dysart.
"We don't have anywhere to live when we come yet," she said.
"I was born and raised there and my mum lived there until she fell ill three years ago and came and lived with me, then after she passed away I moved into the old house and started to fix it up for our family."
Niece Caroline Stanley said the whole extended family was devastated by the incident.
"My beautiful aunt has lost all belongings and two of her children aged 14 and eight also lost everything," she said.
"This home and family has been through many hard times recently losing their beloved mother and grandmother.
"There's lots of memories lost, my aunt was a person who opened her heart and home to anyone and she family members in need.
"She loves her job and would do anything for anyone.
"This family home has seen many foster kids, my nana used to tell me stories that she once had a football team sleep on the floor after a big night of footy, there's o many memories and love have walked this home and we are devastated but through the ashes we shall rise."
On Go Fund Me, niece K'lani posted her plea for support.
"A generational family home, to the Frazer's (and many more) will now be memories," she posted.
"Ronell, her brothers, sisters and many 'adopted' children grew up in this loving home.
"Unfortunately, Nelly has no insurance to rebuild, having lost everything, but the clothes her and her children were wearing and the family have no place to rebuild at present, but we know our Barcaldine community will hear the call to arms.
"Today we ask that you give a little help to help this family, during this heartbreaking time."
Meanwhile her niece Miss Stanley has offered to do freelance work for the community to raise money to help her aunt.
"i would like to offer any services in the next week of Christmas including yard work, cleaning, I can take your pets for walks feed them, cook for you, clean your car have a chat, I can even drop ready-made meals off to the elderly family members or someone you may know doing it tough," she said.
"All I ask for is the smallest of donation to the Go Fund Me for Ronell Frazer and her little family to help cover Christmas and ongoing costs associated with getting back on their feet."
