Air ambulance called after buggy rolls and lands on woman's leg at Duaringa

A road crash where a buggy rolled over and landed on woman's leg at Duaringa west of Rockhampton on Friday afternoon has been deemed serious enough for paramedics to summon a rescue helicopter to attend.
A Queensland Ambulance representative confirmed the incident on Apis Creek Rd, Duaringa.
"Paramedics were called to attend an incident where a buggy has rolled and a woman in her 40s has leg injuries", the representative said.
"We were called at 1:35pm, it seems the female was initially entrapped.
"There is also a male teenage patient who is in a stable condition."
Queensland Police confirmed they had officers at the incident.
"Police were called at 1:40 pm to a single vehicle traffic crash where it appeared a buggy landed on a female's leg," a QPS representative said.
A crew from Queensland Fire and Rescue confirmed they had a crew at the incident.
Know more about this? Call Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.