Air ambulance called after buggy rolls and lands on woman's leg at Duaringa

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated December 22 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:27pm
The rescue helicopter has been called to attend a single vehicle road crash after a buggy rolled over and landed on a woman's at Duaringa on December 21, 2023. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.
A road crash where a buggy rolled over and landed on woman's leg at Duaringa west of Rockhampton on Friday afternoon has been deemed serious enough for paramedics to summon a rescue helicopter to attend.

