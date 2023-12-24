Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Charge your EV vehicles in St George

December 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the new EV charging station in St George are Yurika's Sam Bush, Balonne Shire mayor Samantha O'Toole and Minister for Energy and Clean Economy Jobs Mick de Brenni. Picture supplied
At the new EV charging station in St George are Yurika's Sam Bush, Balonne Shire mayor Samantha O'Toole and Minister for Energy and Clean Economy Jobs Mick de Brenni. Picture supplied

An electric vehicle charging station was officiallly launched in St George this week as part of the next phase of the Queensland Electric Super Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.