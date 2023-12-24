Charge your EV vehicles in St George

An electric vehicle charging station was officiallly launched in St George this week as part of the next phase of the Queensland Electric Super Highway.
To improve connectivity for existing EV users and make it easier for outback Queenslanders to make the switch to electric vehicles, the Queensland Government has allocated $10 million to build 23 new fast-charging stations from Mount Isa in the north-west to Goondiwindi in the south.
The new EV chargers are expected to strengthen what is already the longest electric vehicle super highway in a single state anywhere in the world.
The charging station in St George is close to the Carnarvon Highway and within walking distance of public amenities.
The Queensland Electric Super Highway will have least 54 publicly owned fast chargers installed by the end of the year. By the end of 2024, there will be another 46 chargers built in partnership with industry.
The government is partnering with Evie Networks, Engine, NRMA, RACQ and Tesla to roll out these additional fast-charging sites across Queensland - an overall investment of $24.5 million.
The state's EV registrations is around 30,000 - a 132 per cent increase in the past year and this number is expected to grow to 1.6 million by 2035.
Minister for Energy and Clean Economy Jobs Mick de Brenni said helping rural industry decarbonise was crucial to protecting jobs in the agricultural sector and supporting the electrification of vehicles makes a big impact on emissions.
"As more and more Queenslanders take to our improved highways, we're giving them the confidence to take those longer trips, regardless of their fuel choice," he said.
Balonne Shire Council mayor Samantha O'Toole said they were excited to be opening the new Yurika charging station for the town of St George.
"This is a wonderful opportunity extending the Electric Super Highway to our community," she said.
"It allows visitors to come here, but also allows businesses that are in transition with electric vehicles to be confident they can come and visit our community and return home safely."
