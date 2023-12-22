Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Biomass plant on track to reopen

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 22 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In happier times, Green Day Energy directors David Hutchinson and Brad Carswell with the raw material and biomass pellets formed from their pilot plant earlier in the year. Pictures: Sally Gall
In happier times, Green Day Energy directors David Hutchinson and Brad Carswell with the raw material and biomass pellets formed from their pilot plant earlier in the year. Pictures: Sally Gall

A civil court action involving directors of Green Day Energy has been resolved in favour of one director, Brad Carswell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help