Woman killed in car crash near Gympie

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash at Kanigan, near Gympie, on Thursday night.
Just after 8.15pm, a Nissan Terrano and Toyota Yaris were travelling on the Bruce Highway when the two vehicles collided head on.
A 41-year-old Sunshine Coast woman was declared deceased at the scene.
A 23-year-old Greenbank man was taken to Gympie Hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.
