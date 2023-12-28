Queensland Country Life
New St George Show committee: '2024 will be a place to make memories'

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
Updated December 28 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:12pm
Raising a glass, the new St George Show committee members met at the showgrounds on December 22, 2023 to celebrate working towards the 2024 event which will be the 139th.L-R Ann-maree Mays. Bettina Speedy, Chloe Vidler, Spencer Hodge, Delia Hams, Annabelle Albeck, Meg Tibbles, Susie Higgins and Georgina Speedy. Picture: Supplied
The 2024 St George to be held on May 5 will be "a place to make great memories" according to the new show committee president Annabelle Albeck.

