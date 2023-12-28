New St George Show committee: '2024 will be a place to make memories'

The 2024 St George to be held on May 5 will be "a place to make great memories" according to the new show committee president Annabelle Albeck.
This is fantastic news for the St George community and beyond as there were genuine fears their beloved show might not make it's 139th edition after several meetings failed to create committee.
However after persevering at a meeting called and chaired by 2022 rural Ambassador, 2023 president and longtime committee member, Amity Robson, on December 19 - an enthusiastic new committee was formed.
And they met on December 22 at the historic St George Showgrounds to pen a bottle of champagne to celebrate. being formed.
Ms Albeck, 28, said wonderful memories of attending the event as a child caused her to raise her hand for the top job.
Ms Albeck left the region after she finished high school but moved back in 2020 and she is currently the senior tourism officer at the St George Region Visitor Information Centre.
"I grew up in St George and have very fond memories of going to the local show," she Albeck said.
"It was always fantastic going to the St George Show and my favorite part was catching up with people.
"At the meeting I thought 'we can't loose the show' and I intended to join the committee, but I never thought I would be president!"
Ms Albeck said all the positions are filled and she is full of confidence at the terrific skills, knowledge, capabilities and enthusiasm the new committee holds, which she said will make the May 5, 2024 event a huge success.
"I am still getting my head around this," she said with a smile.
"But I know the 2024 show is going to be fantastic.
"Our show committee is already a well oiled machine and I know we'll continue to make great memories for our community."
Miss Robson who has stood down after five years on the show committee said she was thrilled to have Ms Albeck and the new team taking over the reins.
She said the show was vital to the town's businesses.
"It's economically important for the town as we get visitors from Brisbane, Charleville and Lightning Ridge and even show jumpers from Victoria who travel here to compete," she said.
"I am so glad he community rallied together, I know they will do a wonderful job. and I really looking forward to attending in 2024."
