Steering clear of the bad news buzz for 2024

Happy New Year! As usual when a lovely, shiny brand new 365 days rolls around, I sit and wonder whether a crystal ball would have been a welcome Christmas present or not.
Hindsight tells me no, because had I known what 2023 was about to dish up last Christmas I may have shuddered and spent the year in a safe, predictable dark room.
2023 was a rough ride for agricultural businesses - I dove into this in my previous view from the paddock brain dump.
To recap, we saw a complete livestock market collapse in a matter of a few months fly arm in arm with widespread dry conditions and high commodity prices.
You could say it was the perfect, rather rank storm. I think it's good to acknowledge challenges and understand the hows and whys, but never to dwell.
If we focus too long on our 2023 profit and loss statement, we find ourselves stuck in the mud. Bearing in mind the glaring reality that most new year's resolutions flop by February, the new year still offers a chance to start over.
Having reviewed where we went right and wrong, where we dropped the ball and where we kicked some superb goals, we have a game plan moving into 2024.
We often whinge that operating an agricultural business is a volatile and risky endeavour. It is, but might this be a positive if we know how to steer a path through it?
What opportunities exist on the slope between the soaring highs and devastating lows?
How we handle the next six to twelve months is more important than how we handled the previous time patch.
Recognising and capitalising on opportunities can be a starting point, and absorbing optimism when it arises is key throughout the journey.
Plenty of people get a buzz from bad news and it's easy to contract this type of contagious attitude.
If we aim to steer clear of negative chatter and tune in to the good stuff going on in agriculture, it makes the hard times feel a lot less heavy.
On that note, I'll leave you with some encouragement for the year ahead!
Beef industry analysts predict a significant market rise by the end of 2024, coinciding with the current drier than average weather cycle's demise.
With a grain of salt, let's let some of this better news help drive us into a BIG 2024!
- Lucy Moore, writer/grazier
