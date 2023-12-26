Queensland Country Life
Springsure Cattle Camp full to the brim

By Judith Maizey
December 26 2023 - 2:00pm
Edward Bailey of Teatree Park, Springsure, is one of the lucky ones chosen to attend next year's Springsure Cattle Camp. Picture supplied
Edward Bailey of Teatree Park, Springsure, is one of the lucky ones chosen to attend next year's Springsure Cattle Camp. Picture supplied

One hundred and thirty kids out of 170 have been chosen to attend next year's Springsure Cattle Camp.

