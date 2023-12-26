Springsure Cattle Camp full to the brim

One hundred and thirty kids out of 170 have been chosen to attend next year's Springsure Cattle Camp.
And, they are coming from as far away as NSW, Toowoomba and Cairns to attend with the youngest only five and the oldest 17.
The all breeds camp run by the Springsure Pastoral and Agricultural Show Society runs from Tuesday, April 9, to Friday, April 12.
Co-ordinator Suzie Walters said they had been running the camps since 2013 starting out with 30 children and numbers had just been getting bigger and bigger each year.
As well as stud and commercial cattle judging, the children will take part in parading and learn about cattle nutrition, cattle reproduction, auctioneering and dog handling.
Mrs Walters said they would love to take all the kids who registered to attend, but did not have the facilities to accommodate that many.
"We hope to have one animal per child, as this (camp in 2024) is leading up to Beef Week, we do have a lot of the studs in the area who might be attending Beef will bring their cows along...there'll be Limousins, Brahmans, Angus, Brangus, Droughties, sometimes we have Santas and Charolais," she said.
