'Vegan activists' are not the reason for abattoir's closure

'Vegan activist' protests are not the reason for the closure of the Highchester Meatworks at Gleneagle, says abattoir owner Brian Surawski.
Mr Suraski told Queensland Country Life "they might rejoice and think they've had a win, but it's not due to them...if I was younger, I would stay on".
In 2017, about 20 animal rights activists entered the Highchester abattoir near Beaudesert, chaining themselves to a pig pen in a protest about alleged animal cruelty.
Mr Surawski said he could not disclose what was happening with the 6ha site now that the abattoir had closed as it was confidential, but it would not sit idle.
He said it would not reopen as an abattoir, however, and its closure was due to his retirement at 66 and that of another director in the business.
"We've owned this abattoir since 2011, but prior to that it's been in the family for over 40 years," he said.
Mr Surawski said he would now go and do some work on his farm near Boonah.
"There were 28 staff plus two directors, myself and my business partner, and she's retiring as well," he said.
"Yes, it will probably leave a hole in the community and be a loss...but, it shouldn't come as a shock to the local community as the place has been on the market since 2019.
"We entertained a number of offers, but unfortunately no-one came to the party so I think the locals should have known by then what would have happened."
Highchester used to supply the Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne markets and killed on average about 900 head a week. It processed cattle, pigs, sheep, lamb and goats, and its last kill was on December 14.
Mr Surawski said it had been a little bit stressful on his health in the lead up to the closure.
"We're in the process of getting some other jobs for some of the workers and they have got their separation certificates... a couple of them have jobs already, but most have gone off for the Christmas break," he said.
Among the highlights, Mr Surawski listed the people he has worked with over the years and, without hesitation, named the 'vegan activists' as a lowlight.
