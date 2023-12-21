Queensland Country Life
'Vegan activists' are not the reason for abattoir's closure

By Judith Maizey
December 22 2023 - 7:00am
Animal rights activists outside the Highchester abattoir in 2017 during a protest about alleged animal cruelty. File pic
'Vegan activist' protests are not the reason for the closure of the Highchester Meatworks at Gleneagle, says abattoir owner Brian Surawski.

