Campdraft through the lens

Humble by name, humble by nature is one way to describe Collinsville campdraft couple Trevor and Jodie, who manage Colinta Holdings' Havilah Station. The Humbles and their two daughters, Clare and Katie, enjoy campdrafting and helping at campdraft events in Central Queensland and the Whitsunday regions. Jodie is a passionate photographer who often assists in supplying campdraft pictures to QCL and goes under the persona of JEM Photography, while Trevor is an accomplished Open campdraft judge.