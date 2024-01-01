Campdraft through the lens

While there are many wonderful people who often supply photos to the QCL's campdraft page, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank each and every one of you, who have contributed over the past year.
Sandy Southern is a well known campdrafting identity from Secret Plains, St George. While Sandy used to compete, she now enjoys watching her husband and children, Kevin, Jack and Katie participate in campdrafting events while she captures the moment on camera. Sandy has established herself as a well respected photographer and has been taking photos for over 15 years.
Often after campdraft events, Sandy will freely upload photos to share with the public and she reflects it's her way of giving back to the sport. Sandy's daughter Katie is also a passionate photographer and supplies pictures to QCL when her mother is unable to attend events.
Humble by name, humble by nature is one way to describe Collinsville campdraft couple Trevor and Jodie, who manage Colinta Holdings' Havilah Station. The Humbles and their two daughters, Clare and Katie, enjoy campdrafting and helping at campdraft events in Central Queensland and the Whitsunday regions. Jodie is a passionate photographer who often assists in supplying campdraft pictures to QCL and goes under the persona of JEM Photography, while Trevor is an accomplished Open campdraft judge.
Grace Jamieson from Roma is known under the title Grace Mary Photography and she and good friend Taylah Matthews are regularly called upon to capture campdraft and special events in the Maranoa / Darling Downs district. Late last year, the duo took on the task of capturing the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock and uploaded images and results throughout the course of the campdraft.
Warwick photographer Carney Belle Dwan is a lady who wears many hats and is capable in so many fields. Carney is a mother, hairdresser, photographer and passionate horsewoman, while her husband, David, works at his family business Supafloats where they make custom made floats for trucks and goosenecks. The Dwan family have a rich history as campdrafters and sponsor many events in the district.
Maddi Smith is another promising photographer who's rising up the ranks. Maddi is also a passionate horsewoman who comes from a family of campdrafters and cutting interest. Not only does Maddi take photos, she's been compiling reels and promotional video clips as part of her progressive business.
Other photographers who have been so willing to share their images with the campdraft page include Emma Pendergast (Penwood Creations), Jo Thieme Photography, Ravyn Warzecho (Ropes N Spurs Photography), Kate Jones (Australian Capdraft Magazinem), Ann Murphy, Tyler Palmer, Hayley Condon, Sam Van Der Stoep, Cassie Jessup and Sue Waldron just to name a few. All of these people go above and beyond to share their images to promote the sport of campdrafting.
The campdraft season is set to start in late January with the Pittsworth Campdraft scheduled for January 27, while a number of events are planned to be held in NSW earlier in the month.
