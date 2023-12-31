What ag experts want as a priority in 2024

The hangover from 2023's tumultuous year in ag has worn off and the new year has sparked ambitious resolutions.
Leaders from the Qld agriculture sector have told Queensland Country Life that agriculture needs to be at the forefront of local and state political agendas this year.
Biosecurity, supply chain resilience and disaster mitigation should also be top priorities in 2024 and protecting the Great Artesian Basin.
Agforce president Georgie Somerset said the upcoming local and state elections were an opportunity to ensure agriculture was being prioritised by government.
"Priorities include investing in biosecurity, balancing land use in Queensland to ensure agriculture is considered, and ensuring producers are recognised for the role they are playing in Australia's low emissions future," she said.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter intends to address government hesitancy on critical issues.
"It will be important to get on the front foot safeguarding the agricultural sector against the large political forces that are prioritising urban woke ideologies over food security and the remarkable viability of the agricultural sector in Queensland," Mr Katter said.
"KAP will be seeking every opportunity to call back the restrictive regulations imposed by the Queensland government on tree clearing and reef run-off.
"Advocating for the protection of the Great Artesian Basin against liquefied CO2 being disposed of in this underground freshwater reservoir.
"There will be a greater push for better fire management in Queensland National Parks and addressing the issues that became evident from the recent bush fires that originated in national parks and spread to privately owned land.
"There needs to be a greater push for increasing the use of bio fuels to enhance the fuel market and promote biodiversity in farming."
QFF chief executive officer Jo Sheppard said they would have a sharp focus on competition for land and water use.
"Precedent issues such as the carbon capture and storage project proposed in the Great Artesian Basin...will remain high on QFF's agenda in the New Year," she said.
"The production of food and fibre matters, and QFF has an important role to play in working with our members to ensure valuable agricultural land and natural water producing assets are protected and managed appropriately for the benefit of generations who come after us."
Cotton Australia chair Nigel Burnett said he was committed to ensuring Australian cotton was recognised as a sustainable option and remains competitive in changing fashion and textile market.
"We've secured a grant from the Queensland government to investigate a traceability system and test options and this will form part of the work we are delivering under our strategic road map," Mr Burnett said.
"We're committed to advocating for growers regarding the Murray-Darling Basin Plan and actively working to engage with the community and consumers, building trust and sharing the story of sustainably grown Australian Cotton.
"Unexpected wet weather in November led us to revise our 2024 crop yield expectations to 4.1-4.5 million bales-a positive outcome after drier conditions earlier in the season due to El Nio."
GDL studstock agent Georgie Connor was optimistic on the prospects of the stud and wider beef industry in 2024.
"I think we've hit a low (in 2023) and I think the commercial job will get better (in 2024). Coming into the season now, we are getting some good rain, it's still patchy and gaps for some areas but we're looking to set early for 2024 to be a good year," she said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Craig Miller hoped the government could help to sort out trade with unfriendly tariffs for the cropping industry.
"I'd love to see lots of legumes this year...but the tariffs India put on a couple of years ago have killed the market," he said.
