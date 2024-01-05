Queensland Country Life
World-first solution to combat spray drift saves growers time, money

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
January 5 2024 - 12:00pm
Gordon Cumming from GRDC, Susan Maas from CRDC, and Tom Dowling from Goanna Ag with a Goanna Ag weather station at Goondiwindi. Picture by Melanie Jenson.
Twelve months since 2,4-D spray drift settled on hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops, industry experts are hoping their suspicions of more spray drift incidences in the new year are wrong.

