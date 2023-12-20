Bruce Highway closed after two vehicle crash north of Miriam Vale

The Bruce Highway near Three Mile Creek Bridge remains closed following a serious multi vehicle accident earlier this morning, with long delays expected in all directions.
Queensland Police were called to a two vehicle crash at about 10:55am involving two cars.
According to Queensland Ambulance Service there were eight patients impacted from the incident.
These included; one patient in a serious condition after becoming trapped, a child with a head laceration transferred to Rockhampton hospital via helicopter, another man in a serious condition taken to Bundaberg hospital, and a woman and three children transported to Gladstone hospital via ambulance.
Emergency services are continuing to assess the incident.
