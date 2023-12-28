Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Year in Review

Not growing up on the land a challenge but not a barrier into ag

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
December 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Queensland QCL journalist Ellouise Bailey, who joined the newsroom in June, at the Ekka in Brisbane. Picture by Kelly Butterworth
Central Queensland QCL journalist Ellouise Bailey, who joined the newsroom in June, at the Ekka in Brisbane. Picture by Kelly Butterworth

I wasn't born on the land, but as a kid I thought the quarter of an acre I grew up on in Wyong on the NSW Central Coast, was pretty big.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.