Not growing up on the land a challenge but not a barrier into ag

I wasn't born on the land, but as a kid I thought the quarter of an acre I grew up on in Wyong on the NSW Central Coast, was pretty big.
That was probably because a lot of other kids around me had pretty small backyards in comparison.
I didn't grew up around poddy calves, but there was always a menagerie of other animals around.
We had ducklings and goats at one point, pet rabbits, hermit crabs, a turtle, birds - including a rainbow lorikeet, and we always had dogs.
It was a small neighbourhood ending in a cul-de-sac and bush track, couple of horses down the road, and you could buy honey from a fellow local down the road.
I spent most of my free time outside with the twin boys that lived next door. We climbed trees, threw rocks in the river, rode bikes, swam in the pool, and bought lollies from the corner store.
Sure it wasn't exactly a life on the land, but it was a childhood that procured an affinity for the outdoors and naturally inquisitive nature.
The year before finishing university, I moved to Sydney. I spent much of my free time exploring national parks, visiting country towns, or daydreaming about living on the land.
It seemed an impossible dream at the time, I assumed I'd have to stay in the city for the chance at a decent journalism gig.
Ironically, my first real introduction into the agriculture industry happened in Sydney while working on a magazine produced for NSW Farmers Association.
Most of us had never worked in ag before so there was a lot of time spent researching and trying to identify the difference female and male livestock animals for captions.
My first ever first interview for the magazine was with a sorghum farmer. I had to Google what sorghum was before the interview, I'm sure it was abysmal.
I loved the role but I really wanted to go out on farm myself, rather than mostly speaking to farmers from an air-conditioned office with a view of the harbour bridge.
Although I loved the hustle and bustle of the city, the suffocating lockdowns of 2020 had me reconsider why I was there, when my heart was drawn to rural and regional Australia.
In 2021 I packed by bags and moved to Bega on the NSW far south coast to work as a journalist for a local newspaper. It was dairy country, with rolling green hills to match. I loved it!
After a couple of years I decided to move half way across the country to Yeppoon in central Queensland, where my fiancé grew up.
Little did I know that the move would lead me to working for one of Queensland's oldest rural newspapers and thrust me deeper into the ag industry than I could have ever imagined.
My big break, I thought, I could finally be part of a world I had daydreamed about, and probably overly romanticised.
Even with little experience reporting on hard ag news, I was lucky enough to be given a chance.
At first I was armed with confidence, but not long after joining in June, I realised how clueless I really was.
One of the first things I looked up was the difference between a heifer, cow, steer, and bull. Imagine starting in a role based in the Beef Capital without knowing that!
But like most people who didn't grow up around ag, even basic livestock terms were a foreign language.
There has been many times over the last six months where I've thought, 'what have I gotten myself into?'
Some of those moments included trying to work out livestock agent lingo while being given low-down on that week's market, or interviewing the entire Donaldson family of Medway Droughtmasters in my second week on the job. Who doesn't love a challenge!
I still felt out of my depth come August when I flew down to Brisbane for the Ekka and had to report on stud cattle judging, after a quick overview of what I was meant to be doing.
It was all preparing me for the baptism of fire that was bull sale season, starting with my first ever bull sale in Emerald in late August.
Most of what I've learnt has been from interviewing people, often after asking silly questions.
Part journalism is reading people's expressions, body language, and tone of voice - so you'll usually know when you've stuffed up.
I've found the best way has always been to just fess up that you're fairly new to the gig and you didn't grow up on the land.
Most people are more than happy to slow things down for you, but it's a real lesson in humility.
Even though some might scratch their head and wonder how the heck journalists formulate stories on things we don't really understand, but that's part of the job.
Each day you're talking to people about things they're an expert on and you're not.
One of the best skills any journalist can have is just being inquisitive.
So to all the producers who allowed me to come out on their farms this year and ask those silly questions - sorry, but thank you.
And where would I be without mentioning all the farm dogs whose friendly licks always gave me more confidence, and reminded me to find the joy in life's simple pleasures.
Although there's too many doggos to count, there were a few very memorable pups that get a special mention.
Bowen farmer Carl Walker's blue healer Jo Jo who loves to taste tests the produce. She reportedly eats up to five capsicums a day during harvest.
Emerald grower Graham Volk's boxer Maisy who took her 2IC job very seriously. Her joy was contagious during the cotton irrigation as she galloped through channels and caught siphoned water in her mouth.
Marlborough stud breeders Beth and Remy Streeter's three dachshunds who photo bombed a photograph with their bulls on farm.
Thank you to everyone who supports what we do.
