Looking back to look forward

Another Christmas, another year done and dusted. Wow, time sure flies, doesn't it? As the legend Slim Dusty sang in "Looking Forward Looking Back", now is a great time of year to pause, look back at 2023, and see what it can teach us for the best possible 2024.
Take a few moments to note down some thoughts on the following areas. What did you really enjoy about 2023? If you had a tough year, this might not be easy; however, I'm sure there is something you can find. What did you do well last year? What parts of your business really worked? Think about the people, land, livestock, crops, and business. If we could wave a magic wand and start 2023 all over again, what would you do differently? What didn't go so well?
Each experience we have has something to teach us; unfortunately, we don't always stop to reflect on what lessons are there for us. How have you grown as a person (and the people around you) during the past year? It really is useful to write some of these thoughts down as well, whether that be in your diary, notebook, piece of paper, or back of an envelope - it doesn't really matter where.
What about 2024? Picture yourself in 12 months' time reflecting on 2024 and how it went. What do you want your land to look like in January 2025? Think about land and soil health, infrastructure, grazing yields. What production levels do you want to hit? This could be weaning percentages, wool cuts, grain yields, etc.
What about the business? Where do you want it to be? What profit measures are you monitoring with confidence, and what results are you seeing? What improvements have you made to how you do things? What about the most important animal on your place, the people? How have they developed during the year? What skills have they learnt or are more confident/competent in? For yourself, what have you achieved during 2024? Are there places you want to go, things you want to see, skills you want to improve?
At both a personal and business level, it is great to think ahead and get clear on what you want to focus on in the year ahead. 2023 is gone; we can't change what did or didn't happen. This year is a whole different story, and you are the author. Go and create the year you want.
P.S. Go and listen to the lyrics of Slim's song! Beautiful messages for us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.