Gary and his canine colleagues

Gary Wendt got his first working dog, a kelpie blue cattle dog cross bitch called Spider, when he was 14, and they've been part of his life ever since.
Working on cattle stations throughout the Northern Territory and Queensland, he always had dogs for mustering and has kept them as part of his life as an agent.
He started with Bartholomew & Co at Beaudesert in 2005, eventually joining up with Ray White Rural Gracemere, along with his wife Netty, in 2011.
They became the owners of the business there in 2018.
Now a fan of Border collies, he tries to find work for his pack of 10, either with a few clients he musters for, or on the block of land he leases at Mundubbera.
"It's all wattle there so I just used dogs and horses," he said. "No helicopters, and bikes are too noisy, you're two steps behind the cattle all the time.
"If you let the dogs find them first, they'll hop up and walk - it makes for a better day. Plus, with horses you can hear what's going on, if the dogs are having dramas, and position yourself to help them."
Mr Wendt doesn't have any special tips for training a dog - he uses the tried and true method of starting them off with sheep, progressing to younger cattle, and being ready to work at about 12 months.
"The biggest thing is to find a breed you get along with, and if they've got that natural instinct, it makes things easier," he said.
He found collies suited him best, saying while he had one or two kelpies, they 'rev a bit differently' and he struggled to find enough work for them, the way his workdays went now.
He hasn't had a competition dog for a while, but he gets his fix by running the Rockhampton Working Dog Sale and dog trial, which hit the headlines this year when the $33,000 paid for Cabra Glebe Sid set a new record price paid for an Australian Border Collie working dog.
Mr Wendt said the advanced dog trial, which he's been taking part in, is a fairly big part of the sale now, consisting of 140 first round runs this year.
The 2024 sale will be run in conjunction with Beef Australia this year, which Mr Wendt expects will catalogue a similar number of dogs to the 2023 sale, 112 dogs offered and 103 sold.
"We're going to have a sire shootout this year, plus a dam duel and a battle of the sexes," he said.
As many have discovered, Mr Wendt says dogs are an easy worker to have on hand.
"I've had a few favourites - probably Crack would be my most favourite, a 10-year-old collie. He just tries to do his best."
