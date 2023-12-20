Top ag student from the city

She may study with the skyscrapers of Brisbane in the horizon but that didn't disadvantage Kate Dash from becoming the top ranked student for agricultural science in Queensland this year.
Students across the state received their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATARS) last Friday to assist them in being accepted into higher education at university.
Ms Dash now has her sights set on fulfilling her dream of becoming a vet.
The 18-year-old grew up in Mount Samson, north west of Brisbane, where she developed a love of animals.
She attended Ferny Grove State High School, enrolling in all science subjects for year 11 and 12, including agricultural science.
Ms Dash recalled that she won the agricultural science award twice at her high school.
"Not many schools offer agricultural programs, so it was great to be offered the experience where we could do all practical or a mix with agricultural science which I did," Ms Dash said.
"Our school had a small farm with sheep and poddy calves...I was interested in the science side of it including learning about crops and livestock markets, which I found engaging."
Ms Dash said she's always had her heart set on being a vet and her agricultural experiences had shaped which direction she would like to head in.
"I want to stay as close to farming and agriculture as I possibly can because I'd like to work more in the equine and livestock side of veterinary science," she said.
"This year I had the privilege of going to Future Experiences in Agriculture and Technology, which is an agricultural induction program through the University of Queensland, Gatton campus.
"We got to listen to lectures and stay at the campus...it was fantastic."
Ms Dash was happy with her results and was enjoying some time off before pursuing her studies next year, hopefully at UQ Gatton.
