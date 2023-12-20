Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Top ag student from the city

KM
By Kelly Mason
December 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ferny Grove State High School's Kate Dash celebrates with her goat Snowy after being named the top ranked student for agricultural science in Queensland. Picture: Kelly Mason
Ferny Grove State High School's Kate Dash celebrates with her goat Snowy after being named the top ranked student for agricultural science in Queensland. Picture: Kelly Mason

She may study with the skyscrapers of Brisbane in the horizon but that didn't disadvantage Kate Dash from becoming the top ranked student for agricultural science in Queensland this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.