Campdrafting reaches new heights

By Robyn Paine
December 25 2023 - 2:00pm
What a year it was, with the popularity of campdrafting reaching new heights and the performance horse industry as a whole in a great place, which was reflected in the high prices achieved at the recent Dalby ASHS sale and the demand for quality horses.

