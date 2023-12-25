Campdrafting reaches new heights

What a year it was, with the popularity of campdrafting reaching new heights and the performance horse industry as a whole in a great place, which was reflected in the high prices achieved at the recent Dalby ASHS sale and the demand for quality horses.
Campdrafting is considered a family oriented sport where in some instances three generations of family members can be equally as competitive as each other. It's a rare sporting event that demonstrates stockmanship and horsemanship skills and uniquely Australia's own equine sport which unites regional rural isolated communities.
Campdrafting attracts competitors from all walks of life and relies on volunteers who give their time unequivocally and in many instances, it generously gives back and supports the community by way of donations.
For example, the Ballyneety Rodeo, Campdraft and Gymkhana committee recently posted on social media that it donated $18,300 back to the community after its 60th anniversary event and wrote, "It is an absolute honour to be able to support those who support us every year."
The Rolleston Campdraft Committee also advised on social media that $5000 each was donated to the Springsure Cancer Committee and to the Rolleston Health Centre. The Rolleston campdraft committee wrote, "These are two committees that we know support our locals, and we love supporting the community that supports us."
Condamine Bell Campdraft Committee member and former president Guy Campbell said the Condamine Campdraft took pride in giving back to the community as a result of proceeds of their event. In the past the Condamine Campdraft Committee has supported its local school with funds to purchase every student a laptop and has supported the Miles Hospital and Milton House, an aged care facility in Miles. One donation of note by the Condamine Committee was buying a generator for the Toowoomba Base Life Flight Base.
Cattle donors and sponsors are so vital for the longevity of the sport. In some instances cattle donors supply large mobs of cattle valued at millions of dollars for the sport to continue and in return it allows their staff and community a social recreation. Cattle donations of any numbers are greatly appreciated by organising committees and as the population growth expands across the state, cattle will be more challenging to source in the future.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish our readers a Happy New Year and look forward to reporting on campdrafting in the new year.
