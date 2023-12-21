Ron recalls National Party's glory years

An ongoing call for politicians to protect small business and for people in those industries to consider a career in the political arena is at the heart of ex-Senator Ron Boswell's new book.
The title of his memoir, Not Pretty, but Pretty Effective, comes from an election slogan and is how Mr Boswell describes his 32 years in the Senate, and in bringing small business operators into the National Party fold.
It was launched in an export warehouse in Lytton, beside the Port of Brisbane, with over 100 attending from all walks of life.
Mr Boswell said he'd chosen the location because he wanted it to remind attendees that small business and primary industry were the backbone of the country.
Seated alongside National Party MPs returning from Canberra after the year's last sitting, including Matt Canavan, Scott Buchholz, Keith Pitt and Barnaby Joyce, were primary industries giants such as banana grower Len Collins, sugar representative Paul Schembri, and Queensland Seafood Industry Association CEO David Bobberman, plus ex-Senator Barry O'Sullivan and former Scenic Rim mayor John Brent.
Describing his book as an authentic representation of life in Australian politics, the good, the bad, the ugly, Mr Boswell said his most important message was that to become a champion of their industry, people had to have the courage to stand up and have a go.
"At present, all political parties are recruiting from the same very small talent pool," he said
"The process more often than not involves employing university graduates, who then after a number of years, stand for political office and off they go, straight into parliament.
"They've got no private sector or business experience and are not representative of the Australian people. Things need to change."
Championing the book's message and its author was former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate, who described Mr Boswell as a legend, who had helped her fight back after her public dismissal by the Prime Minister from the job.
"Ron...came along and listened, and stood up," she said. "And he did so with decency and respect and candour, and in doing so he often risked his own reputation, the reputation of his party, but that's why we're in the room with him. He put others before himself."
Written with long term staff member Joanne Newbery, the book also takes readers through the glory years of the National Party in Queensland, when it governed in its own right.
Not Pretty, but Pretty Effective is published by Connnor Court.
