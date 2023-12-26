Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Traders tracking pasture improvement success with in-paddock daily weighing

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
December 27 2023 - 7:00am
Kristie Lisle with an Optiweigh system at her property, Moonkan Park, located at Bushley in central Queensland. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Matt and Kristie Lisle have saved time and money by using an in-paddock weighing system at their cattle fattening and trading operation, Moonkan Park.

