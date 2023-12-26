Traders tracking pasture improvement success with in-paddock daily weighing

Matt and Kristie Lisle have saved time and money by using an in-paddock weighing system at their cattle fattening and trading operation, Moonkan Park.
The 3500 hectare property is located at Bushley, about 41km from Rockhampton and is based on rotational grazing system, where cattle feed on pastures the Lisles have worked to improve since purchasing the property in 2019.
They've done this through clearing invasive weeds, implementing cell-grazing using single-strand electric fences, creating over 58 new water troughs, and ploughing and sowing a diverse multi-species pasture mix.
"It's all really compounded to where it works perfectly with our trading business," Mr Lisle said.
"We've definitely had an increase in carrying capacity."
The Lisles prioritise flatback cattle at the selling yards to grow them out for the feedlot market.
While pastures were running at 30 per cent capacity before the improvements, its lifted to where they can now comfortably run 750 head.
Using cattle weight data they obtained between 2021 and 2023, they determined their management and improvement practices had increased their overall cattle weight gain by 60 per cent.
Recently, the Lisles invested in a more accurate way to track these results by weighing their cattle in real-time using an Optiweigh system.
Optiweigh units are automated and portable scales that are self-powered and used for tracking live weight gains from cattle in the paddock at regular intervals.
According to Optiweigh, the system costs $17,500 excluding GST and freight, plus an additional $240/per year for the satellite subscription.
The Lisles have been using the system for a few months and considered it a worthy investment, since it had saved time and money.
"Before that, we were bringing them all to the yards and weighing them manually," Ms Lisle said.
Previously, cattle were weighed every two to three months, but productivity and management practices influencing cattle weight could now be assessed instantly.
As cattle step onto the weighing platform to access a salt lick, they are identified by their NLIS tag, and daily reports are sent back to a mobile phone app via a satellite system.
A Bentobite salt lick block was being used to avoid lantana poisoning in the cattle.
In early December, the Lisles were using the Optiweigh system with a mob of heavier cattle to track daily weight gain leading up to being offloaded.
"It does a weight distribution. So our target weigh-out is 400kg... over 90 per cent of them are [currently] within the 350 to 375 weight bracket," Mr Lisle said.
"If they're putting on a kilo on a day, it's going to be the second or third week of January when the sales start to open up again that they'll be ready to go."
Having this data on hand allows them to stay within specifications before they sell onto the feedlots.
The Optiweigh has also allowed them to track the viability of a hay supplement program trialled in winter.
"Because we had the Optiweigh, we could track what 14 days of weight gain looked like, so we just thought right we've got this tool, let's see what we can do with it," Mr Lisle said.
The trial went well and they were getting 0.8 or 0.9kg weight gain per day during the dry period, whereas cattle would usually be sitting around 0.4kg per day in the same season.
After watching the cattle market, they decided they would not continue with the hay supplement program.
"As soon as that feeder job started sliding it became un-economical."
Mr Lisle said if they had to put a number on daily weight gains all year round, they were far exceeding 0.5 to 0.6kg, largely a result of the effectiveness of the multi-species pasture mix.
Weight gains were maintained, even during the dry season, due to a good legume base in their grasses.
Another big component of their system was keeping an eye on weather and climate forecasts, to try and take the guess work out of deciding the best times to buy and sell.
To tie in all of their management practices, they said communication was key. Both which each other, agents, any contractors or employees they had on farm, and with experts in their fields.
They also regularly educated themselves by attending workshops.
The Lisles planned to increase their land's carrying capacity further in the future by introducing 500 goats into a 600h area on their property that was unsuitable for cattle.
The area was steep and rocky, did not have much grass growth, and would be difficult to put a dozer through.
The Lisles were able to put in most of their pest exclusion fencing for the area thanks to a grant from the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.
"We have to focus on our cattle side of things and get that up and running at full steam before we concentrate on something else," Ms Lisle said.
The Lisles will be hosting a panel discussion with some of their mentors and running a tour of their property at Beef 2024 on May 9.
