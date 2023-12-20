Four LNP Gregory candidates forced to wait for pre-selection

The four candidates who've nominated for LNP pre-selection in Gregory will have to wait until after Christmas to make their case to become the person to contest the seat at the October 2024 election.
The need for a pre-selection process came about in October when sitting MP Lachlan Millar announced he would not be contesting the next election but would be retiring after nine years in parliament, first being elected in 2015.
LNP state director Ben Riley was unable to give a timeline for the pre-selection process to take place but said it wouldn't be before the Christmas period.
The four candidates are understood to include two women, Nicole Heslin and Nicole Bond, vying to become the first female selected to represent the LNP in the seat since it came into being, and two men, Sean Dillon and Joe Burns.
None of the four have confirmed their nomination but Barcaldine Shire mayor, Cr Dillon has announced that he's not standing for the mayoralty at the local government elections in March 2024, to pursue opportunities in state parliament.
Cr Burns is serving his first term with the Central Highlands Regional Council, and his councillor profile says he has lived in the region for 34 years and works for Wolff Mining at Coronado Curragh Mine, Blackwater.
His father Mike Burns was a member of the Gregory Electoral Council for a number of years.
Ms Heslin is Mr Millar's long-serving Longreach office manager and is well-known in political circles, and Ms Bond has worked for ABC Radio at Longreach for a number of years, and as an event MC.
