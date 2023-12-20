Queensland Country Life
Four LNP Gregory candidates forced to wait for pre-selection

December 21 2023 - 10:00am
Nicole Bond, Sean Dillon, Joe Burns and Nicole Heslin are understood to be the four candidates vying for LNP pre-selection in Gregory.
The four candidates who've nominated for LNP pre-selection in Gregory will have to wait until after Christmas to make their case to become the person to contest the seat at the October 2024 election.

