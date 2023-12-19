Queensland Country Life
Home/News

NQ council declares leucaena a pest

Steph Allen
Sally Gall
By Steph Allen, and Sally Gall
December 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sterile version of leucaena could be a game changer for graziers, who can use the weed to feed cattle, while avoiding infestations. Picture: Penelope Arthur
The sterile version of leucaena could be a game changer for graziers, who can use the weed to feed cattle, while avoiding infestations. Picture: Penelope Arthur

A north west council has taken action against the "fast-spreading" weed leucaena, passing a local law to declare it as a pest in order to contain its growing impact on council and private land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.