Regions need more than migration strategy

By John Cole
December 31 2023 - 2:00pm
John Cole, regions advocate.
For a country as large as Australia it is surprising to see the strength of opposition to the vision of a "Big Australia", of our country supporting a population two or three times larger than the current 26 million.

