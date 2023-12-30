Contractor vs employee - know the difference

With all businesses, finding good workers is critical, and finding good workers has been incredibly challenging recently. It is something that I have been intrigued with, as it has affected all businesses and all levels, from unskilled labour to professionals.
I commonly have conversations with employers about a new worker being engaged, and whether to classify them as an employee or contractor. On numerous occasions, there is a desire for the worker to be engaged as a contractor, and it is easy to see why. The worker issues a tax invoice, and the business pays the worker. No need for all the paperwork that comes with onboarding an employee. Simple!
However, it is now more critical than ever to correctly determine a worker you engage, as getting it wrong can be disastrous.
The key indicators as to whether a worker is an employee or contractor are:
Control - An employee is generally under the control of the employer, and is advised where and when work is performed. A contractor has control over how and when the work is done, and has the ability to delegate functions to others.
Results - An employee is generally paid by hours worked, activities performed or a commission. A contractor is generally paid on a result and on a fixed sum basis once completed.
Tools and equipment - It is more likely that an employer would provide the equipment for an employee, whereas a contractor would be expected to provide their own equipment.
Risk - Where a worker bears little or no risk, they are more likely to be an employee. A contractor would bear any commercial risk for poor workmanship.
Unfortunately, there is no easy calculation to determine a worker. It is based on the facts. If you are looking to engage a worker as a contractor, you should have a written agreement, and the agreement should match what is done in practice.
Some of you may read this and still treat a worker as a contractor as it easier and to keep the worker happy. "She'll be right" may work in most instances, but it may sour if the worker leaves on less than friendly terms. There are a lot of occasions where a worker makes a complaint to the Tax Office that you have not paid any superannuation, even though you may have paid a higher contracting rate on the basis that super is included.
Superannuation is an important consideration, as this must be paid on time each quarter. Failure to do so results in a Superannuation Guarantee Charge statement needing to be submitted, with interest and admin costs. The payment is also not tax deductible, and there could be penalties. However, there are also many other considerations if you treat a worker incorrectly as a contractor:
Payroll Tax - Employees are deemed as taxable wages for payroll tax.
Workers compensation - Employees are covered under your WorkCover policy.
National employment standards and awards - Employees have minimum entitlements that you must provide as an employer.
Leave entitlements - employees are entitled to leave entitlements, including annual, personal leave, compassionate leave, family and domestic violence leave and long service leave.
Failure to withhold - If you should have withheld tax from an employee's wages but did not, there is no tax deduction. Penalties can also apply.
If you are unsure about your specific circumstance, contact your tax adviser.
