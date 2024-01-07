Queensland Country Life
Modelling shows scale of CCS threat

By Queensland Farmers' Federation President Aaron Kiely
January 7 2024 - 2:00pm
QFF and other industry groups, community organisations and scientific experts continue to rally against a proposed carbon capture and storage project seeking to inject liquified carbon dioxide into a water producing aquifer within the Great Artesian Basin.

