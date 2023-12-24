Busy year of advocacy for QFF

As we prepare to embark on a new year, which will no doubt be full of fresh opportunities and challenges for Queensland agriculture, it is a good time to take stock of the accomplishments of the Queensland Farmers' Federation and our members and review the ongoing issues facing the sector.
It goes without saying that fires and floods, among other natural disasters and weather patterns, impacted the sector significantly in 2023. QFF and our members have provided assistance where possible through resilience and recovery projects and advocacy calling for greater and swifter response and support for preparedness.
QFF has continued to make our proposed solutions to sector-wide issues clear across land use planning and competition, biosecurity, energy and water pricing and security, recently highlighted in our campaign against the Carbon Capture and Storage project proposing to contaminate a usable aquifer in the Great Artesian Basin. 2024 is a Queensland state election year, so expect to hear more from QFF on these issues and all that matters to agriculture in the New Year.
The Queensland Renewable Energy Landholder Toolkit was one of QFF's flagship projects this year, welcomed across the sector and regional communities. Developed in partnership with the Queensland government and informed by expert consultation, the Toolkit provides landholders with a range of legal, financial, and practical considerations if they are interested in hosting solar or wind infrastructure.
QFF also launched a range of new projects alongside several continuing initiatives across workforce, farm business resilience, and other priority areas. Workforce shortages obviously remain an issue across all agricultural industries, with QFF launching Ag Jobs Queensland in February as a first step in helping farmers through the agricultural employment crisis.
Workforce challenges have only been compounded by the introduction of industrial relations reforms, which have created additional burdens for farm managers. QFF member Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers recently launched its #WeGiveAFork campaign rallying against this 'policy pile-on' among other challenges faced by Queensland's fruits, vegetables, and nuts growers. QFF strongly supports the initiative's message and looks forward to seeing it develop further in 2024.
QFF has worked across our membership on specific issues relevant to their commodities, as well as wider issues impacting Queensland agriculture more broadly. QFF has stood alongside Cotton Australia and other peak bodies in rejecting the government's proposed water buybacks in the Murray-Darling Basin and will continue to advocate for communities impacted by the government's Restoring our Rivers Bill.
I would also like to note some positive reflections on QFF's involvement in several key agricultural events in 2023. QFF hosted events during the Ekka and National Ag Day and attended a range of member events and activations throughout the year shining a spotlight on the great work our farmers do across the state.
These engagements and celebrations with QFF's members, corporate partners, stakeholders, and staff enable the critical collaboration required to drive Queensland agriculture forward. Have a safe and merry Christmas with your loved ones, and I look forward to working with you all to continue advocating for a strong future for Queensland farmers in 2024.
