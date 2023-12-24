Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Busy year of advocacy for QFF

By Queensland Farmers' Federation President Aaron Kiely
December 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busy year of advocacy for QFF
Busy year of advocacy for QFF

As we prepare to embark on a new year, which will no doubt be full of fresh opportunities and challenges for Queensland agriculture, it is a good time to take stock of the accomplishments of the Queensland Farmers' Federation and our members and review the ongoing issues facing the sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.