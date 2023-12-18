Numbers soar and prices rise at Silverdale

Hayes & Co reported that after a tough second half of 2023, the last Silverdale store sale for the year on Saturday saw numbers soar and prices rise, reflecting the highest quality cattle seen since their weaner sales.
A full panel of buyers were there to compete, with cattle being purchased for the Dalby, Roma and Tambo regions as well as many local active buyers.
All accounts were in high demand after the recent rain, highlighted by the spike in values.
Casey Bassingthwaighte sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $1285.
Copleys Gully sold Brangus heavy backgrounder steers for $1200.
Charbray backgrounder steers from Diversified Foods sold for $1240.
Rodney Kanofski sold Charbray weaner steers for $1190.
Geoff Sellars sold Charbray weaner steers for $1160.
Charbray weaner steers from D and L Johnson sold for $1140.
Sugarloaf Farms sold breeder quality Droughtmaster heifers for $1100.
L Dimmick sold Brahman cross feeder heifers for $1040.
Breeder quality Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Mount Brisbane sold for $900.
Surawski Farming sold Charbray weaner heifers for $800.
Dale Schossow sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1575.
