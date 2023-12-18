Queensland Country Life
Numbers soar and prices rise at Silverdale

Updated December 19 2023 - 9:02am, first published December 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Hayes & Co reported that after a tough second half of 2023, the last Silverdale store sale for the year on Saturday saw numbers soar and prices rise, reflecting the highest quality cattle seen since their weaner sales.

