Premium priced pork a sell out ahead of Christmas

By Kelly Mason
December 20 2023 - 10:00am
Hamish Andrews with some of their breeder pigs. Picture:supplied
Mary Valley's Forage Farms sold out of its hams in the first week of December with customers from all over Queensland paying a premium price for pasture raised pork.

