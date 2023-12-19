Premium priced pork a sell out ahead of Christmas

Mary Valley's Forage Farms sold out of its hams in the first week of December with customers from all over Queensland paying a premium price for pasture raised pork.
A Christmas smoked half-leg of ham is listed at around $35/kg on their online shop but that did little to deter consumers chasing their ethically produced pork.
Third-generation producers Stuart, Megan, Hamish and Lachlan Andrews are all involved in running the farm and online shop, under the Forage Farms brand.
The family uses Natural Sequence Farming, the brain child of Peter Andrews, Stuart's father, developed 40 years ago on the family's farm in Tarwyn Park in the Bylong Valley, NSW.
The method of farming focuses on restoration of the land and natural water-cycle in agricultural landscapes.
Forage Farms started using these practices in 2016 on their Mary Valley farm family moved up from Bylong, in New South Wales in 2017.
Operations manager at Forage Farms, Hamish Andrews, works across the farm and shop, that sells 100 per cent pasture-raised pork, chicken and eggs and 100 per cent grass-fed and finished lamb and beef
"We've had our online store since 2020 and customers include businesses all over Queensland including, restaurants, cafes, farm markets and grocery stores," he said.
"We sold out of Christmas hams in the first week of December and the last couple of years we always sell out.
"The customers that buy our hams are a mix, located all around our delivery area, some are regular customers throughout the year as well as Christmas ham supporters...as well as some new customers."
Stuart Andrews continues to honour his father's legacy, establishing Tarwyn Park Training, which he and his wife Megan, deliver throughout Australia, educating landholders, organisations and governments on this style of farming.
Forage Farms was established as a way to further expand their natural sequencing farming to food production and educate consumers.
Stuart Andrews said part of sequence farming was taking cues from the landscape and interpreting them.
This includes paying close attention to the cues the land provides, including clues to future weather patterns.
"Your landscape tells you at least six months before you go into drought, if not 12...you can see the sign there," Mr Andrews said.
"Our society has become reactive,our governments only ever react to disasters after they've happened...very rarely do they prepare for a disaster beforehand.
"We are now closer to drought...why aren't we preparing for the next thing that's coming rather than something that's already been."
Farm tours are on offer to see how the animals are raised and gain an "understanding and connection to the food they eat" using regenerative farming practices.
"If it was intensive, it would be easy," Mr Andrews said.
"Everyone knows what they have to do at any moment of the day where as this is forever changing, we're always moving animals and every time you move them into a different area you don't know what's going to happen next...you have to be prepared to react, rather than know that everything is going to be set every day."
Mr Andrews said Tarwyn Park Training worked directly with farmers while Forage Farms was educating consumers about their regenerative farming practices.
"If we make this sort of farming profitable there will be more people who want to do it...we want to pave the way, to help other people," he said.
Stuart's eldest son, Hamish is the "organiser" and manages the social media and grazing management software used to run the business.
Whilst Hamish says he sees the benefits in the use of technology, he said there was still value in traditional methods.
"Agtech is growing but I think sometimes you have to be careful not to take too much...we use tech but it's trying to find that healthy balance and still be observant and actually do things out in the paddock," Hamish said.
"We use grazing management software, which is good for collecting the data and that gives you something to reflect and technology is used for our farm store."
Stuart agreed with his son regarding the implementation of technology into farms.
"Nothing beats observation and that's what we do in our training and on this farm...apps are good, I.T is fantastic because it makes your job easier and improves how you operate, but nothing beats observation," he said.
"We have an inclination to want to make things easy but sometimes easy is not better, especially in natural systems that we work with, because it changes all the time and there are so many variables."
