$2 million in feral pig funding to employ coordinators

The scourge of feral pigs is in the crosshairs of the Queensland government, which has announced just over $2 million in funding to employ up to four coordinators to help deliver more management across the state.
Some $2.16m is available as part of round 8 (a) of the Queensland Feral Pest Initiative, to build local biosecurity preparedness capacity, by suppressing feral pig populations.
Applications for the funding have opened, and are open to regional organisations of councils, natural resource management groups, land and sea ranger groups or Indigenous land councils, state farming organisations, and incorporated industry organisations across Queensland.
Queensland Chief Biosecurity Officer Rachel Chay said feral pigs caused a huge amount of damage to agriculture and the state environment, and said that as with previous rounds, the grants would help reduce the impact of feral pests and support more jobs in the regions.
The funding will be available to employ up to four feral pig management coordinators to support the initiation and delivery of effective feral pig management across the state.
"This is an important investment in a biosecure future for all Queenslanders," Dr Chay said.
The Department of Agriculture said successful pitches would incorporate lessons from past projects and be at a regional scale with the potential to achieve an enduring legacy.
Applications can be submitted via qldferalpestinit@daf.qld.gov.au until February 29, 2024.
The latest announcement take the state government's commitment to control invasive plants and animals to more than $27 million over eight years, supported by a $14 million investment from the federal government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.