Cattle listings, clearance fall

Sheep listings rose strongly again last week, up 21pc to 86,142 head - a high not seen since the first week of April. The larger offering was met with very strong demand, reaching a clearance rate of 84pc. Prices were also encouraging with the Crossbred Lamb Indicator rising 11pc to $88 and the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator rising 62 cents to 464c/kg dress weight. Value over reserve also rose.