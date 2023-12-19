Cattle listings, clearance fall

Cattle listings fell back to Earth last week, down 19 per cent to 19,548 head. The previous week, the largest offering of the year was met with a clearance rate of 56pc and it appears that buyers are remaining wary, with a clearance last week of just 36pc.
The highest offering of steers came from those 330-400kg which saw 2213 head offered, registering a $69 fall on the previous week's price to average $1059/head or 293 c/kg lwt. Prices ranged between 158 - 343c.
From Inverell, NSW, a line of 91 Angus steers aged 12 to 15 months and weighing 339kg returned $1080/head, or 319c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Dirranbandi.
Demand for heavier steers 400kg+ was particularly low, just reaching a clearance of 24pc for the offering of 1873 head. Prices ranged from 187-315c and averaged 283 c/kg lwt, or $1252/head, down $90.
A significant line of 164 Angus steers from Tumut, NSW, split across two lots aged 14 to 20 months and weighing 435kg returned $1270/head, or 292c/kg lwt and will both travel to a buyer in Texas.
Heifers with the highest offering last week were in the 280-330kg range. A total of 2259 head were offered, with prices ranging from 193-330c/kg lwt, averaging 269c/kg.
From Moura, a line of 102 Angus heifers aged 16 to 18 months and weighing 306kg returned $930/head, or 304c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Mount Gardiner.
Heifers 330-400kg had a total offering of 2084 head, down 17pc. Prices ranged from 157-346c with an average of 236c/kg lwt and clearance reached just 26pc.
From Esk, a line of 28 Droughtmaster heifers aged 16 to 20 months and weighing 341kg returned $860/hd, or 253c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Roadvale.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered an offering of 1284 head, an increase of 932, and averaged $1609/head, a $4 increase.
From Sale, VIC, a line of 24 Angus heifers aged 18 to 21 months and weighing 544kg returned $2200/hd and will travel to a buyer in Bairnsdale, VIC.
Station-mated heifers achieved an average of $1770/head across a larger total offering of 935 head, a $49 increase.
From Longreach, a line of 72 Brahman cross heifers aged 18 to 32 months and weighing 368kg returned $750/hd and will travel to a buyer in Barcaldine.
Sheep listings rose strongly again last week, up 21pc to 86,142 head - a high not seen since the first week of April. The larger offering was met with very strong demand, reaching a clearance rate of 84pc. Prices were also encouraging with the Crossbred Lamb Indicator rising 11pc to $88 and the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator rising 62 cents to 464c/kg dress weight. Value over reserve also rose.
There were strong volumes across many catergories, led by crossbred lambs and Merino wether lambs. Merino ewe lambs saw a sizeable jump with listings rising more than six-fold to 5500 head offered and more than doubled in price.
NSW and Victoria led the way with listings, with around 10,000 extra head offered from each state.
Crossbred lamb listings rose 38pc to 30,722. Buyer confidence was on display with a 93pc clearance rate a $9/head lift in price to an average of $88/head.
From Crookwell, NSW, a line of 500 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex May/Jun drop weighing 44kg lwt returned $137/head, or 309c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Bourke, NSW.
From Bowna, NSW, a line of 210 Poll Dorset/composite mixed sex Jun/Aug '23 drop weighing 32kg lwt returned $95/head, or 297c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Junee, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered a 20pc rise in listings to 16,233. Clearance remained strong at 83pc and prices rose $10 to average $62/head.
From Moulamein, VIC, a line of 510 Merino wethers May/Jun drop weighing 49kg lwt returned $120/head, or 247c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Redan, VIC.
Merino ewe lambs soared 548pc in listings from 850 to 5508. That pushed clearance down to 67pc but prices went in the opposite direction, leaping $44 to average $85/head. Value over reserve also leapt to average $27.
From Hay, NSW, a line of 380 Poll Merino ewes aged one year and weighing 59kg returned $148/head, or 253c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Wycheproof, VIC.
