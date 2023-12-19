Queensland Country Life
Markets/Cattle Markets

Cattle listings, clearance fall

December 19 2023 - 3:00pm
CATTLE

Cattle listings fell back to Earth last week, down 19 per cent to 19,548 head. The previous week, the largest offering of the year was met with a clearance rate of 56pc and it appears that buyers are remaining wary, with a clearance last week of just 36pc.

