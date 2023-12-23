Impaired capacity is not always permanent

An Enduring Power of Attorney allows a person to appoint someone (an attorney) to make decisions during their lifetime if they lose the capacity to make decisions themselves.
In the recent case of Lambourne and Ors v Marrable and Ors [2023] QSC 219, the court held that the revocation of an EPOA was valid, even though it was made after Mr Marrable (Harvey) was hospitalised, on the basis that his impaired capacity was only temporary.
Harvey was the founder of Gold Coast Bakeries and between 2018 and 2021 he restructured his assets to prevent a family dispute over his estate after he died. On 9 December 2020, Harvey executed:
(a) an EPOA for personal matters appointing his daughter, Helen, and grandchildren, Kate and Luke, and
(b) an EPOA for financial matters appointing Kate and Luke.
Both appointments were to commence upon Harvey losing capacity to make decisions for himself.
Harvey was hospitalised with a blood infection on June 8, 2022 and medical assessments indicated that his capacity was impaired.
Harvey indicated his desire to be discharged from the hospital on June 17, 2022 for private care at home but his attorneys opposed his wishes and wanted him to go to a nursing home. Harvey lost trust in his attorneys because of this and other factors, such as their decision to withdraw from a farm purchase without informing Harvey despite earlier assuring him that they would proceed.
Although Harvey was an inpatient at the hospital, he was able to leave during the day on "gate leave". Harvey was taken from the hospital by his friend, Jason McGifford, to see a new solicitor and on June 27 and 28, 2022, Harvey revoked the 2020 EPOAs and appointed, among others, his friend Jason McGifford as one of his attorneys.
The applicants (Helen, Kate and Luke) argued that Harvey lost capacity when he was hospitalised on June 8, 2022 and never regained it and therefore, he could not revoke the 2020 EPOAs and the subsequent EPOAs were therefore invalid.
Section 41 of the Powers of Attorney Act 1998 (Qld) provides that a person has capacity to make an EPOA if they are capable of doing so freely and voluntarily and they understand the nature and effect of the EPOA. At law, an adult is presumed to have capacity and the onus is on the applicant to rebut that presumption and prove the adult's capacity was impaired.
The applicants argued that there must be a proportionate increase in the understanding of complex financial matters, which the court did not accept. The applicants also argued that Harvey had been influenced by Mr McGifford. The court took the view that being influenced by someone does not mean they are incapable of making an EPOA freely and voluntarily and reliance on someone is not the same as influence. Additionally, the court's view was that as Mr McGifford was subsequently appointed as one of Harvey's attorneys, he was prohibited from obtaining a financial advantage through that position.
The court held that Harvey only temporarily lost the capacity to make decisions for himself and regained capacity on June 27, 2022. Therefore, the revocation of the 2020 EPOAs on June 27 and 28 and the subsequent EPOAs, were valid.
This decision affirms that capacity can fluctuate, and impaired capacity may not be permanent. It also highlights that capacity is decision specific. Capacity for financial matters should be considered separately to personal matters as a person may lack capacity for some decisions but not others. Enduring documents are important documents that should be carefully considered with appropriate advice taken about the impact of any appointment and associated powers.
