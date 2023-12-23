Impaired capacity is not always permanent

The applicants argued that there must be a proportionate increase in the understanding of complex financial matters, which the court did not accept. The applicants also argued that Harvey had been influenced by Mr McGifford. The court took the view that being influenced by someone does not mean they are incapable of making an EPOA freely and voluntarily and reliance on someone is not the same as influence. Additionally, the court's view was that as Mr McGifford was subsequently appointed as one of Harvey's attorneys, he was prohibited from obtaining a financial advantage through that position.