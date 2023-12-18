Citrus growers take a chance on growing mangoes

Gayndah citrus growers Rachael and Matthew Benham are always looking to diversify and grow their business so branching out to grow tropical fruit, as well as citrus, seemed like a good idea.
And, after four years, that idea is paying dividends with the couple's second crop of Kensington Pride mangoes picked and packed, and ready to go to market.
The income from mango sales now makes up five per cent of their total income and looks set to grow.
"We planted 900 trees in 2019...we've got one orchard that's up high on a ridge and doesn't get frost so we planted the mangoes there and picked our first crop for sale last year," Mrs Benham said.
"This year has been our second actual pick of mangoes for sale. We got a good market for them last year and made some money off them we didn't expect.
"Hopefully, this year it will be the same as they ended up being ready a bit earlier than expected so will hit that pre-Christmas window, which is optimal time for moving mangoes."
Together with Matthew's parents, Murray and Averial, the couple own Top Citrus which involves three orchards of 140 ha and about 65,000 citrus trees. They are also involved in a family partnership, Benyenda, which includes their packing shed, another orchard and the brand for all their fruit.
Mrs Benham said they picked a total of 6500 tonnes of fruit this year, but generally average 5500 tonne.
Top Citrus orchards grow lemons (25 per cent), Imperial mandarins for the domestic market, Murcott mandarins for the export market, red grapefruit (4 per cent) and limes (1 per cent). Up to 70 per cent of their citrus crop is mandarins with 60 per cent exported to Thailand, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and India.
"Over the past five to seven years, we have planted more export varieties - we planted a lot more Murcotts as Australia has a bit of glut of Imperials and lemons," Mrs Benham said.
"There are some growers, who are just strictly export, but we will never fully export as both markets have their pros and cons."
Mrs Benham said one of the challenges this year included finding enough pickers for the harvest and increased wage costs.
She said the dry weather had also been challenging in that it was good in one way because there was less disease pressure and they were able to get in and spray their crop on time, but it also meant increased costs with irrigation.
"Last year, we really struggled with the wet season and had a lot of rain damage, but we've had no interruptions to harvest this year - at one point, midway through the season last year, we were 18 days behind in the harvest because of so many wet days," she said.
As to future plans, Matthew Benham said he was looking to trial an autonomous tractor for spraying their orchards next year.
It will be retro-fitted to one of their existing tractors and, once it has driven a desired pattern, the idea is it will continue to drive that same pattern autonomously.
Mr Benham said he was going to rig it up on a spray cart to spray nutritional sprays, fungicides and pesticides on the trees and it could also do slashing.
The fourth-generation citrus grower said they had also planted a block of high density citrus where 2800 trees were planted 4m by 2m (4 metre row width and 2 metres between each tree) or 1250 trees per hectare, instead of the conventional 7m by 3m planting.
"Hopefully, it will improve labour efficiencies in the short term when it comes to picking and...and in the long term, if robotics come in, we need to grow the tree in a more two-dimensional shape so we need to have a hedge row rather than a full grown tree...while still maintaining tonnes per hectare," he said.
In 2024, Mr Benham said they would also plant more mango trees on a block of land that was frost free and the right country for mangoes in their area.
"We are looking to put another block in of about 800 trees and then we might do a bit more after that, we will just wait and see what happens," he said.
"At this stage, they will be Kensington Prides again. We really want to look at other varieties, but we're really unsure which ones to go for."
Mr Benham said as they had a big citrus crop last season, he expected the crop coming on for the next season would be a very light year for some of the earlier mandarin varieties.
"Some of the mid season varieties seem okay...but certainly it's not going to be a big year in citrus," he said.
"Lemons are looking as good as they did last year, but our Imperial mandarins will probably be down 50 per cent on last year, maybe more, and...I'd say the rest of our varieties will be 10 to 20 per cent below average."
