Thanking our fresh food heroes

Many of us this week will be in the throes of planning and shopping for our Christmas feasts with colourful decorations, unusual salad combinations, and yummy desserts featuring plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts taking centre stage.
Whatever you're looking for, we have it all. From Mareeba to Stanthorpe and everywhere in between, growers and workers are making sure we have fabulous Christmas produce to share with our nearest and dearest.
For all its glitz and glamour, it's not lost on us that for many growers this time of year offers no letup of work, and many will work harder now than at any other time of year. If this applies to you - we see you!
Recently we had a young grower say to us, "Why don't farmers get the same recognition as other professions such as nurses when it comes to working on public holidays and through the festive season?" This is a very good question.
So, this Christmas we are saying a massive "thank you" to the men and women of horticulture who, through dodging weather events and all the ups and downs of farming, continue to put healthy fruits, vegetables, and nuts on our plates.
The people of Australia are also thankful. As part of QFVG's Ekka event and recently launched We Give A Fork campaign we've been collecting messages of support for our growers.
With many in our industry feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders at the moment we hope these simple messages of thanks can bring a little Christmas cheer:
Thank you fresh food heroes!
