Nominations are open for Australia's premier beef industry event

It is time to get your ducks (or cattle) in a row, with nominations now open for the stud cattle judging at Beef Australia, to be held in Rockhampton next year.
Beef Australia chief executive officer Simon Irwin said the Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Cattle Championship represents their goal to advance the Australian beef community.
"As with every event, the championship will be closely watched as producers vie to secure a prestigious Beef Australia ribbon and be named the best of the best in stud cattle across the country," Mr Irwin said.
"Beef2021 saw 1700 stud cattle championship entrants, representing 30 breeds from across the nation.
"In 2024 we'll see the introduction of Ultras being judged in a category of their own, making the 2024 championship more competitive than ever.
"Breeders nominate their top-quality cattle to be shown in front of national and international audience that will be at Beef2024."
Beef Australia stud cattle championship committee chair James Kent said the committee have been working closely with the Beef Australia.
"The Beef Australia Stud Cattle Championship committee, appointed by Beef Australia in January 2023, are proud to be working on such a prestigious championship within our industry," Mr Kent said.
"It's been a busy 12 months working through classes and criteria, prize money, entry fees and scheduling of events but the committee remain focused on creating a platform that not only showcases the finest cattle but also serves as a time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the Australian seed stock sector."
The event will take place across five days, from May 5 to 11 at Rockhampton showgrounds.
The interbreed championship winners will be announced on Thursday May 9 in the centre ring.
For more information and to nominate click here.
