eastAUSmilk leadership changes

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Ceo
December 23 2023 - 11:30am
Dayboro dairy farmer Joe Bradley has replaced Matt trace as eastAUSmilk president.
Joe Bradley was recently appointed to replace Matt Trace on the eastAUSmilk board. He also took over Matt's position as president of eastAUSmilk. Tim Bale and Waylon Barron were both elected vice-presidents.

