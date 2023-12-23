eastAUSmilk leadership changes

EastAUSmilk is very lucky to be able to replace Matt with Joe as president. Both are extremely capable and determined leaders who are passionate about dairy farming. I'm sure that Joe will do a fine job as president of eastAUSmilk. Joe is from Dayboro, just north of Brisbane, and is a person I have looked up to since joining the dairy industry and have regularly sought his advice and assistance. This is another occasion where Joe's leadership was needed and he is willing and able to step up.