Weaner steers sell to 394c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden Store sale on Tuesday 12th December saw a yarding of 510 head.
Cattle were drawn from Banana, Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Nanango, Goomeri, Cloyna, Windera, Woolooga, Miriam Vale, Rosedale and all local areas.
Two tooth Simmental steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 314c/$1193. Two tooth Grey Brahman steers from Gin Gin sold for 268c/$1005.
Milk tooth Charbray steers from Biggenden sold for 325c/$1125. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Cloyna sold for 306c/$979.
Braford weaner steers from Theodore sold for 364c/$1201. Simmental weaner steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 378c/$1153. Simmental cross weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 394c/$1159. Red Angus cross weaner steers from Rosedale sold for 386c/$1048. Charbray Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 370c/$788. Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers from Banana sold for 368c/$780.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross heifers from Woolooga sold for 252c/$718. Milk and two tooth Belmont Red heifers from Moore Park sold for 252c/$844. Milk and two tooth Brahman cross heifers from Miriam Vale sold for 254c/$728.
Simmental cross weaner heifers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 302c/$803. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 295c/$826. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Nanango sold for 308c/$1001. Braford weaner heifers from Theodore sold for 310c/$1063. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Eidsvold sold for 292c/$788. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Banana sold for 298c/$609. Brangus weaner heifers from Goomeri sold for 284c/$637.
The next Biggenden meatworks and store sale will be on Monday January 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.