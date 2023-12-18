Market eases at Miriam Vale

Nutrien Rockhampton reported a yarding of 260 head at Friday's monthly sale at Miriam Vale.
The market eased with plainer condition cattle yarded and 18 buyers purchased at the sale.
Cattle were drawn from Gin Gin, Miriam Vale, Bororen, Boyne Valley and strong local support.
Shilvock Holdings, Rosedale, sold Red Angus No.3 steers for $725.
The Dawson family, Taunton, sold Braford cross No.3 steers for $715.
WJ and LV Cook, Bullyard, sold Droughtmaster Red Angus cross weaner steers to $560.
Most weaner steers sold from $460 to $660.
KC and BR Cawthray, Bororen, sold polled Brangus No.3 heifers for $500.
Most weaner heifers brought $300 to $400.
Errol Blows, Ubobo, sold Brahman Brangus cross cows and calves for $1070.
Store cows generally sold from $600 to $700.
The first sale for 2024 will be on Friday January 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.