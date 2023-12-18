Queensland Country Life
Market eases at Miriam Vale

December 18 2023 - 3:00pm
Red Brahman cross heifers realised $600 pictured with Vendor Brett Grady (right) and purchaser Neal Gathercole and sons Jack and Lachie. Picture supplied
Nutrien Rockhampton reported a yarding of 260 head at Friday's monthly sale at Miriam Vale.

