Ben makes it home in time for Christmas

Christmas presents don't come much better than the one given to the Chandler family at Barcaldine by a nationwide community that has wrapped its arms around them.
A man who was giving his all for his family, his grazing business and his community, 44-year-old Ben Chandler's life changed in an instant on the afternoon of March 22.
Returning to his parents' Kyneton homestead after an afternoon walking cows and calves out to a paddock, with a lot still to get done for the day, and with the sun in his eyes, Ben forgot about a strap across a grid and ran into it.
His mother Joss was in the garden at the time and his father John in his office, and they still struggle for the words to explain the next few hours, when they knew their son had suffered a traumatic brain injury.
"The triple 0 team was magnificent, along with Ben's brother Tom and our staff Matt Miller and Clay Armstrong," John said. "Together with other family members, they'd attended a first aid course, which probably saved Ben's life."
Ben's wife Jayde arrived shortly after the accident and assisted Tom until the ambulance, police and fire brigade arrived.
Thanks in part to the expertise of first responders and the medical team at the Barcaldine Hospital, Ben survived the journey to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with the RFDS, where he underwent a number of life-saving surgeries.
He stayed in ICU for six weeks where, as well as being put into an induced coma for a period, he fought a number of infections and setbacks, with Jayde's parents James and Sue Walker, sister Katrina Speed and the Chandler family by his side throughout.
Ben's sister Meg, a nurse in Dalby went to Brisbane to meet Jayde at the hospital the night they arrived, and stayed for weeks.
From ICU Ben was moved to the neurological ward for six weeks.
It was a big day when he was well enough to be moved to the Metro North's new specialist health facility, the Surgical, Treatment and Rehabilitation Service or STARS, where he received expert rehabilitation therapy in a number of areas for over six months.
When it was apparent Ben would require intensive and ongoing medical treatment, Jayde made the decision to relocate herself and their four children for an unknown period in Brisbane.
With the assistance of Ben's brother James and wife Anna, they found a house to rent and put the three youngest - Charlie, 11, Wally, 9, and Viv, 6 - into Brookfield State School for the start of term two.
Their eldest, 12-year-old Jack had begun boarding at Churchie at the start of the year.
Jayde drove from Brookfield into the hospital each day.
The grazing operations continued on at Barcaldine under Ben's brother Tom's management with the assistance of a team of helpers.
News of Ben's accident and the unknown future the family faced had filtered throughout western Queensland and beyond - Ben had been extremely involved in his Barcaldine community, giving eight years as the show president, a vice president of Westech Field Days, loaning cattle for the campdraft, helping the junior rugby league - and hundreds of people were asking how they could help the family through such a tough time in their life.
A group of mates - Willie and Marcelle Chandler, Hugh Button, Prue Button, Mick Campbell, James and Sarah Pearson, Andrew Petersen, Tim Salter, Bill Ringrose, Bron Hocking and Ben's best man Bruce King - got together to talk about what they could do.
Together with Merino rams donated by Boonoke and Egelabra, Santa Gertrudis bulls donated by Strathmore, Drensmaine and Forest Park studs, a bull donated by Ardrossan Angus, a 24-tonne trailer load of oaten hay from NSW, donated by Terry Spackmann, cattle donated to sales in Blackall and Barcaldine, and 36 donated items sold via AuctionsPlus, $280,000 was raised to assist with the many financial commitments the family has been faced with.
"We didn't have to ask anyone twice," Willy said. "They're always the first to help everyone else."
He added that once Ben got out of hospital, he would need ongoing support as he continued his rehabilitation.
Among the complex layers of challenges involved in transitioning back home was the need for a modified vehicle to transport Ben around in, and that was made possible thanks to a Gofundme campaign organised by some of Jayde's schoolfriends, Amy Mumberson, Sarah North and Lucy Dobbrich, raising $105,000.
It meant the last hurdle was overcome, clearing the path for the return home.
"It's the best Christmas present we could have hoped for," Jayde said. "Every time I drive this vehicle I will think of all the people who made it happen. Everyone will be driving around in the 'beast' with us."
That momentous day came on Tuesday when Ben touched down on the tarmac at Barcaldine airport on the morning Qantas flight, accompanied by Jayde and a clinical nurse consultant, after eight months in Brisbane, fighting every day for the smallest of improvements.
John said the whole family had a real sense of gratitude for all the kindness shown throughout Australia.
"Well over 500 people have donated in some way," he said. "We are quite overwhelmed."
Ben will be at the Barcaldine hospital until modifications can be undertaken on their Gregory Park home, and an all-weather road put in.
