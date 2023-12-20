Coffee and cakes on a claypan - cafe culture in the outback

The last thing you expect to see when you drive into the tiny town of Adavale, sited on the washed-bare floodplain of Blackwater Creek 98 kilometres north of Quilpie, is a blue sign directing you to a very French-sounding patisserie.
The once-thriving town has dwindled over the years to a population of a dozen or so, which most would think would struggle to support a cafe of any kind, let alone a niche operation making French pastries, but that's where the signs take visitors, to pull up outside the Elegant Emu.
The story of how the business got started in Adavale also makes for fascinating consumption.
Les and Christine Zito had a tree-lopping business in Mullumbimby in northern NSW and were on a camping holiday when they came across the town, describing it as 'the weirdest place you've ever seen in your whole life".
Soon though, the total peace - "slowly this horse went past and then, nothing much, bit of dust, then an emu went past, you know, nothing much, then a lonely crow sound" is how Christine recalls her impressions - seeped into their veins and they joined the housing boom of the time, purchasing a rundown building that used to house a doctor.
After commuting backwards and forwards for some years and getting nowhere with renovations, they made the move to Adavale full-time, and worked as contractors - fencing, cooking, mustering.
Christine dreamed of opening a cafe though and put in years of work meeting health requirements, getting equipment trucked in from far away, finally opening - just as COVID struck.
Rather than giving in, she used the time when no-one could visit to take a number of online cooking classes, learning the latest trends in pastry-making techniques "and all of these cruffins and cronuts that were going around in New York".
It's all systems go again now - a high tea of three courses is the most popular offering and was booked out up to four weeks in advance in the tourist season just past.
Denae Phelps and husband Josh have been in the Queensland Country Life news pages for their skill in fattening cattle and preparing them for sale, but the hospitality business is a whole new area they're exploring.
They opened Mary and Martha's Coffee House in Tambo in July this year, saying they wanted to create a family-friendly relaxing environment for people, and one that kids could safely play in.
A generous lawn shaded by two bottle trees spreading their branches provides a space for youngsters to run round in, and the interior hosts homewares and some local artwork as well as the food service area.
"It's massive, it's like a blank canvas at the moment," Denae said. "Who knows what it will develop into."
One of her hopes is to offer a hospitality scholarship to give the town's younger age demographic skills and experience that will stand them in good stead.
"You make a good coffee, you can get a job anywhere," Denae says.
Their property is 50 kilometres south of Tambo, but with three children attending the local school, they are always in and out of town, and employ two locals, a junior, and their barista, Claudia Stiller, who hails from Miles.
The name comes from the Bible parable of the two sisters who welcomed Jesus to their home, highlighting the value of prioritising rest and peace.
"Our objective in creating this environment was that people could come and relax and connect with others or themselves," Denae explained. "Just take that time, because life gets busy and hectic and stressful sometimes."
Old corrugated iron sheds that once had very industrial purposes are one of the eyesores on the landscape of rural towns, but two friends in Cunnamulla have sprinkled their creative flair across one there, and given the community a fabulous meeting and shopping space at the same time.
Those two friends are Amy Palmer and Francesca Reid, the former a local who runs a plant nursery in town, and the latter a nurse who married a local, Tony Reid.
"Fran approached me - she loves cooking and she wanted a partner, to help create a place with good food, shopping and a place to relax," Amy said.
And so Wildflowers Cunnamulla was born.
In December last year the pair purchased a building that had served variously as a feed store shed, a garage, a little grocery shop, and a secondhand shop, and embarked on what Amy says was "a crazy ride".
A new kitchen was put in and litres of paint splashed around before opening the doors, employing the talents of a number of locals with talents in area such as graphic design and visual merchandise specialties.
"A lot of women in the community have small children and have been looking for something to ease them back into work, with the ability to be flexible," Amy explained. "We employ four permanent casuals and four contractors."
She said they were loving the way the community responded to their initiative, saying all their events were really well supported.
Amy also said they loved the space the old shed offered them, and their plan was to change things up every now and then, possibly offering space for pop-up shops.
As for the name, there were thousands blooming in the region last year, which suggested a fresh happy approach.
"Maybe it's just that Fran and I are two wild flowers, working out where we fit," Amy laughed.
Sue Nute moved from Forbes in NSW to Augathella with the idea of retiring and being close to her grandchildren, but these days she's very much a part of Catfish Collections, offering toys, a cafe and plenty of space to enjoy both.
It's a joint operation with Nicole Green, who also moved to the town on the Warrego River, from the Lockyer Valley, thanks to her father and son operating a logging business from the area.
They were in a smaller building originally but moved to a bigger venue in March, giving them the ability to offer a larger range of meals and the space to sell toys.
It's another example of an old building - serving variously as a car dealership, a garage, a cinema and a newsagency - being given a new lease on life.
"We had to do a lot of modifications," Sue recalled, "But now parents are dragged there by their children wanting to go and play."
A brekky wrap is the most popular item on the menu, followed closely by iced coffees.
Sue said she'd had years in the hospitality industry, doing lots of food preparation and barista courses.
"I think I make a good coffee," she laughed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.