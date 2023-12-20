Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Coffee and cakes on a claypan - cafe culture in the outback

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 21 2023 - 7:00am
Elegant Emu operator Christine Zito with an enticing portrait of the bird the Adavale cafe is named after. Pictures: Sally Gall
The last thing you expect to see when you drive into the tiny town of Adavale, sited on the washed-bare floodplain of Blackwater Creek 98 kilometres north of Quilpie, is a blue sign directing you to a very French-sounding patisserie.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Local News

