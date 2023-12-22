Bush leather and hide business flourishes for breast cancer survivor

After battling breast cancer and undergoing a double mastectomy, Belinda Cosgrove took a step back from teaching to focus on her leather and hide business, launched from her 80 hectare property in Mt Larcom.
With the help of family and friends, including her dedicated 16 year-old son Max, Ms Cosgrove's business, Queen B Country, has grown into a successful online store and shopfront.
Despite loving her role as a primary school teacher at Ambrose State School, chemotherapy and medications prescribed to combat cancer left Ms Cosgrove with cognitive challenges, such as difficulty with memory and recall.
"Teachers are meant to be walking, talking encyclopedias, but my instant recall wasn't there anymore. I had difficulty remembering the children's names and doing maths," she said.
"I just couldn't do it anymore, it was too much stress on me."
During her recovery, the teacher of 17 years picked up a sewing as a way to try and help her relax and regain her concentration.
With help from a friend whom she worked with at the school, Ms Cosgrove learnt how to sew and began working on her first projects.
She started out sewing neck scarves for sun protection, but soon moved into her first cow hide project - a laptop sleeve.
"The biggest thing I learnt about leather and hide was that it moves a lot more than fabric unless you'e got great clamps, so we learnt to glue it first," she said.
"But this can also cause problems as if the glue isn't dry you'll get a sticky needle and that doesn't work either," she said.
Ms Cosgrove had encouragement from her dad who had always been a backyard leathercrafter, tinkering around with knife or Leatherman holders, and her son who started sewing with her as a way for the two to connect and bond.
When she launched the business in 2019, she was still teaching a couple of days a week, but with support from her husband, she decided it was time to focus solely on Queen B Country.
She was working from a table in their bedroom, but not long after a donga was purchased for her to work from.
Ms Cosgrove, with a small team of her family and friends, were soon designing and creating a range of leather and cowhide goods, and shipping out multiple orders per week.
"It's been a super big learning curve, but we didn't go into it huge at the start - just little bits here and there as we learnt along the way - lots of Googling and asking other professionals."
"Majority of our stuff is made here, anything not made here we design and it's made for us, so we're really proud of that."
The leathers and hides were usually sourced from Victoria where possible, but the better looking one were often imported from Brazil.
"What we can source in Australia we do, but you do have to go overseas to get some of the prettier hides."
Ms Cosgrove said using hides from their own herd of about 70 head of mostly Brahman cattle or another local producer wouldn't be easy as hides had to be cut and treated properly by a professional tanner.
Eventually, the small Queen B Country team was working shoulder to shoulder and so the family decided to build a bigger shed for the business, with a shopfront and workshop out the back.
Ms Cosgrove said online orders really picked up during COVID when people started purchasing gifts online, with a lot of loyal support built during that time.
The steady flow of online customers has remained and every so often, the shopfront is open to the public so people can come and peruse the products in person.
Ms Cosgrove said the busiest times of year were always Mother's Day and Christmas, with cow hide stockings or tree ornaments particularly popular this time of year.
Ms Cosgrove said while her cognition was not back to where it was pre-cancer, she was finding positive improvements elsewhere, such as less aches and pains following being able to get off a post-chemo drug.
To honour her journey, the Cosgrove family often makes donations to fund breast cancer research.
"We don't talk about it too much, but it's just one of those things we do.
"We're very grateful I'm still here."
